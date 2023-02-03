Philly Police need help IDing suspects in Jan. 17 double homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men shown in a newly released surveillance video as part of an ongoing double homicide shooting investigation.

The shooting took place inside a take-out restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue on Jan. 17, 2023, around 11:30 p.m.

The two men shot their weapons into the restaurant, killing a 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. A 20-year-old man was also critically wounded.

The first suspect is described as a thin man wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants and a black facial covering.

The second suspect is described as a thin man wearing a black hooded puffer jacket, Adidas brand athletic pants with three white vertical stripes on the upper outer legs, gray sneakers and a black facial covering.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $40,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest or conviction for this homicide.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects please contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335.