Serious crash in Camden County leaves car in pieces

Police investigating crash in Camden County
Police investigating crash in Camden County 00:18

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A crash in Camden County is under investigation. It happened in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Champion Avenue in Pennsauken. 

Emergency crews say they got the call around midnight. 

You can see pieces of the vehicle scattered all over the roadway. 

It's unknown how the crash happened at this time.

There's also no word on injuries. 

First published on November 10, 2022 / 5:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

