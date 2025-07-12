Officer, driver injured after crash at West Philadelphia intersection, police say

Two people, including a police officer, were injured after a crash at an intersection in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash involving a marked police car and a civilian car happened at the intersection of South 58th Street and Spruce Street just before 4 p.m., police said in a release.

The officer and the other driver were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment by medics. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.