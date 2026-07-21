Police engaged in barricade situation with person in motorhome in Lumberton Walmart parking lot

The Lumberton Township Police Department is engaged in a barricade incident involving a person inside a motorhome in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Police say it began around 11 p.m. Monday night at the Walmart off of Route 38.

Officers are on scene and precautionary measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the area, officials say.

Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the general public.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice to allow emergency personnel to operate safely and effectively.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.