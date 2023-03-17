Police Athletic League seeking prom dress donations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- High school prom season is here, and you can help make the night unforgettable.

The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia is asking for formal wear donations.

PAL showed off some of the donations they've recently received with the help of their volunteer models.

Now, they're asking for "gently used" formal wear for girls, including dresses, shoes and other accessories in all sizes.

All of it leads up to the PAL prom boutique, where all of the donations will be on display.

Personal shoppers will help kids get ready to look their best on their big night.

The Police Athletic League and its partners say the donations help kids attend prom when they otherwise couldn't afford it.

"Everything is expensive today," Nancy Rounbehler, executive assistant for Cozen O'Connor, said, "but for a girl, the dress, the shoes, the hair, the ticket, it's an expense and a lot of families can't afford it."

"We intentionally put our centers in some of the higher crime areas, which also is consistent with poverty," Joy Woods Jones, director of programs for PAL, said. "So, mostly all of our centers have children who have great need."

The PAL prom boutique is next Wednesday, March 22.

If you want to donate, you can drop off gently used formal wear to the PAL headquarters on Belgrade Street in Northeast Philadelphia or at Cozen O'Connor at One Liberty Place on Market Street.

The deadline is Monday, March 20.