Police shoot rifle-wielding man on South Philadelphia street after declining property inspection, police say

Man armed with rifle shot by officer in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police say

Man armed with rifle shot by officer in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police say

Man armed with rifle shot by officer in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police say

A man holding a rifle was shot by police on a street in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The incident started around 11 a.m. when two deputy sheriffs and an employee of the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) went to a home on the 1900 block of Morris Street to do an inspection of the property.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said a 36-year-old man answered the door, while armed with a rifle with a scope on it. He did not let the sheriffs or L&I enter, instead, he exited and started to walk away from the property, according to investigators.

The sheriffs and other witnesses on the scene then contacted 911.

Police said the man walked nearly two blocks to 17th and East Morris Street, where officers commanded him to drop the rifle. Vanore said that's when the man turned towards the officers and one officer fired a shot and struck him in the right side.

CBS News Philadelphia

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on how many shots were fired.

No one else was injured.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for more on this developing story.