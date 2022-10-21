Suspects steal car with child inside in Point Breeze: police

Police searching for 3 suspects that stole car with child inside in Point Breeze

Police searching for 3 suspects that stole car with child inside in Point Breeze

Police searching for 3 suspects that stole car with child inside in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search is on for three teenagers accused of stealing a car with a 5-year-old child inside. The good news is that the child was reunited with his mother, but the search for the suspects and the car continues.

A terrifying incident for one mother.

Police say this all happened when a woman went to pick up cat food at the nearby PetSmart at the intersection of 15th Street and Washington Avenue on Thursday night.

Police say she thought she would only be a minute and left her car running with her child inside.

When she came out, the car was gone.

"She was very, very upset and very distraught because someone had taken her vehicle with her 5-year-old child asleep into the back seat," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say the suspects then dropped the kid off a few blocks away at Broad and Wharton Streets and kept going. Someone spotted the child and called 911.

Police say officers immediately went to that location, found the child and reunited the 5-year-old with the mother.

Police say they are still looking for the vehicle and the people responsible.

"According to some witnesses, three males, teenagers they said between the ages of 14 and 16 were the ones who jumped in the car and stole the car," Small said. "More than likely this is a crime of opportunity. The people who stole this car probably saw a car with the engine running, and jumped in the car and took it."

Police are looking for a 2012 gray Toyota Rav 4.

Police say the child is OK.