Plymouth Township patrol sergeant competes in 2024 Broad Street Run after battling cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is in the books. Over 30,000 runners from all over the world ran through the heart of Philadelphia, but one participant in particular had a special mission.

The iconic event has been a proud Philly tradition for more than 40 years, and for one Plymouth Township police officer, it's a moment he will never forget.

"I did not think this is where I'd be preparing for a 10-mile race," said Patrol Sergeant Rocco Wack, who loaded up on carbs Saturday night and enjoyed a big pasta dinner with his family. "I've never been a runner, the most I've ever run in my life is six miles."

The 49-year-old decided to take on the 10-miler after enduring the biggest challenge of his life. Last year at this time he was about to undergo a stem cell transplant after his second bout with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"It was a tough road, pretty beat up body-wise, and not knowing what the future may hold," Wack said.

Wack's daughter, Bella, surprised her dad in the hospital in her prom dress last year. Now, 12 challenging months later they both entered to compete in their first Broad Street Run.

"I wanted to run this for my dad because he's always been an inspiration in my life, so I said I'm going to do this," Bella Wack said.

Bella recruited other family members, and it turned into a family affair. Wack's sister, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law also ran beside him.

"We're just so thankful that this May is so different than last May," said Linda Wack, Rocco's wife.

Linda and the entire family surprised Rocco Saturday night with race day shirts that say "Rocco Strong."

"I love all of you. Thank you so much for all your support, I would have never gotten through it without you," he said as he held the bright neon t-shirt.

Linda Wack did not run, but she and other family members will be in the crowd cheering Rocco on.

"Throughout the whole journey I've been by his bedside, and I much rather be by his side on Broad Street," Linda Wack said.

"To cross the finish line will be, I'm sure, very emotional," Rocco Wack said. "To finish and be there with my family will mean so much to me."

One of Wack's nurses also signed up to run with him. The sergeant said he had a scan last week and everything came back clear and he is in remission.