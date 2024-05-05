Plymouth Twp. patrol sergeant participates in the Broad Street Run after battling cancer A Plymouth Township patrol sergeant says participating in the Broad Street Run after battling cancer will be a moment he "won't forget." CBS News Philadelphia reporter Ryan Hughes has his inspiring story. ---------- We serve more than the city of Philadelphia, and we deliver a lot more than news. Fiercely committed to the communities we serve, we’re covering and discovering the stories that impact your life. From Center City and the Philly suburbs to Delaware and South Jersey, we're uncovering the heart behind the headline and investing in the communities we call home. Subscribe on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSPHILLY Check out our content: https://newsin.bio/cbsphiladelphia Follow us on X: @CBSPhiladelphia Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbsphiladelphia/ Follow us on TikTok: @CBSPhiladelphia