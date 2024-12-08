Driver robbed and shot while delivering pizza in Philadelphia's Elmwood Park section was set up, police say

A pizza delivery driver was hospitalized after he was robbed and shot in the Elmwood Park section of Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F Pace said the driver was delivering to the 6700 block of Paschall Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 when four young men approached his car and stole the pizza and cash, and then shot him in the groin area.

Pace said the driver was able to drive himself to the nearby 12th Precinct to report the incident and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The driver has serious injuries, but is currently in stable condition, police said.

When officers went to the shooting location to investigation, they and found two males walking with boxes of pizza, Pace said. After they were questioned police were led to the 2200 block of Bonnaffon Street, where they found two other people in an abandoned house.

The four suspects were 14, 16, 18 and 19, Pace said, and were taken into custody. The firearm believed to be used on the driver was recovered at the scene.

Pace said it appears that the four young people set up the delivery driver to intentionally rob him.