Pittsburgh Steelers release cornerback Darius Slay, claim receiver Adam Thielen

The Pittsburgh Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday.

The Steelers, now sitting at 6-6, have released veteran defensive back Darius Slay, with both he and the team mutually agreeing to part ways. The Steelers also successfully claimed former Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers wideout Adam Thielen after he was released by Minnesota.

Slay, 34, was signed in the off-season to a one-year, $10 million deal, but he was made a healthy scratch this Sunday while the team dressed recently signed defender Asante Samuel Jr. after elevating him from the practice squad.

Slay is a six-time Pro Bowler who played the previous five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including last season, where he won Super Bowl LIX.

Thielen, 35, signed with the Carolina Panthers in March 2023 after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings. He was traded back to the Vikings on Aug. 27, 2025, for two draft picks, before he and the team agreed to his request to be waived on Dec. 1.

The Minnesota State alum has 693 career receptions for 8,380 yards and 71 touchdowns, while being named a Second-team All-Pro in 2017 and a two-time Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018.

The Steelers play at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, with the winner moving into first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh has lost five of its last seven games after starting the season 4-1. Baltimore has won five of its last six games.