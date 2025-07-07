Baby critically injured after falling out of window in West Philadelphia, police say
An 11-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital after falling out of a second-story window in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon, police said.
The baby fell out of a window of a home on the 5800 block of Pine Street, authorities said.
According to police, the child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is in extremely critical condition.
The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is investigating the incident.