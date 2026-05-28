Late radio host Pierre Robert honored with street renaming in Philadelphia's Gayborhood

An intersection in Philadelphia's Gayborhood now honors late WMMR radio host Pierre Robert.

Friends, loved ones and former colleagues gathered Thursday afternoon at Latimer Street between Camac and 12th streets for a naming ceremony.

A new street sign includes the words "Pierre Robert Way."

Organizers of the ceremony said the sign honored Robert's philanthropic contributions to LGBTQ+ organizations and support for people living with HIV.

"Pierre's contribution extended far beyond entertainment. His work fostered unity, nostalgia, joy, reminding Philadelphians daily of the power of music and shared experiences ... Beyond his airwaves, Pierre was a champion of community service, using his platform to support countless charities, cultural events and civic causes, exemplifying the spirit of giving back to the city he called his home," Councilmember Mark Squilla said at the event.

Robert hosted on the rock radio station WMMR for 44 years before he died in October 2025 at the age of 70.

On Sunday, a memorial bench will be dedicated in Rittenhouse Square in Robert's honor. It's the same bench where Robert shared his final social media post, reading a book and enjoying coffee.

In April, a Montgomery County record store sold more than 300 vinyl records that were part of Robert's personal collection.