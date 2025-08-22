You can find pickleball, juice and community inside this New Jersey club

If you're looking for a place that blends fitness, friendship and fresh juice, look no further than Pickle Juice Pickleball Club in Ventnor, New Jersey. It's more than just an indoor facility. It's a vibrant community hub where pickleball players of all levels come together to socialize, exercise and energize — rain or shine.

Lisa Brody, the owner and founder of Pickle Juice, has been playing pickleball for a decade. Her love for the sport began at the Margate shores and quickly became a life-changing passion.

"I've been playing for 10 years," Brody said. "I learned down here at the Margate shores. It just changed my life."

After years of playing outdoors and meeting wonderful people, Brody returned to North Jersey and found herself missing the camaraderie and energy of the courts.

"I played outside for so many years," Brody said. "Met wonderful people, but when I went back home to North Jersey, I lost that feeling of playing with other people and the weather got cold."

That's when she had a vision.

"I had the idea of the concept of bringing the outside indoors," Brody said.

The name "Pickle Juice" wasn't just clever branding; it came straight from Brody's daily routine.

"All I wanted to do was play pickle and grab the juice," Brody said. "That's what I would tell my family. I'm going to play pickleball and I'm going to grab a juice — and voila, Pickle Juice."

Her daughter, Miranda Brody, now serves as general manager and instructor, says she's proud to see her mom's dream come to life.

"Just seeing her passion and everything here coming to life at Pickle Juice is amazing to see every day," Miranda Brody said.

Pickle Juice isn't just about the game. It's about the people. On any given day, the courts are alive with leagues and laughter. Players like Vicki Harad say the club has transformed their social lives.

"My husband and I started playing last summer outside, and we discovered this beautiful facility," Harad said. "Now we're here every day. We came here not knowing anybody. We have a whole network of 45, 50 new friends."

In addition to five indoor courts, Pickle Juice features a juice bar serving fresh juices, snacks and smoothies — like the Peppermint Paddle and Cinnamon Smash.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport.

"It's a combination of ping pong, badminton, and tennis, and just the speed of the ball and your footwork is just unbelievable," Harad said. "It's a great sport. It's just the best sport. It's easy to learn. It's not that expensive. You meet people, and it's just great exercise and all-around fun."

Pickle Juice offers a variety of memberships — from drop-in play to seasonal and yearly options. The momentum is only growing.

The National Pickleball League is arriving next month, and Pickle Juice has already expanded with a second location in Blackwood, New Jersey.