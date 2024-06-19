Photos show suspects wanted for more than 70 car break-ins in Philadelphia, Montgomery County

2 wanted for car break-ins in and near Philadelphia; man chased, shot in SW Philly | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a group of men they say are linked to over 70 car break-ins and vandalism across Philadelphia and Montgomery County.

Cheltenham Township police said two men caught on surveillance photos are accused of vandalizing and breaking into several cars throughout the township. The break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 16.

The next day, Monday, June 17, Philadelphia police said four men were caught on surveillance video breaking into over 40 cars in the area of 8200 Henry Ave., 700 Summit Ave. and 600 Autumn River Run.

The break-ins happened around 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.

The men were seen driving a Mercedes crossover-type SUV with tinted windows.

Authorities urge victims who have not yet reported their losses to contact the police immediately.

If you have any information on this incident contact the Cheltenham Police Department or the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.

By Victoria Newsome, CBS News Philadelphia Intern