2 wanted for car break-ins in and near Philadelphia; man chased, shot in SW Philly | Digital Brief Cheltenham and Philadelphia police are searching for two people they say are responsible for several vehicle break-ins in Roxborough and outside the city of Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter after a man was gunned down on Chester Avenue. Janelle Burrell has your latest morning headlines with updates from Meteorologist Grant Gilmore on the heat wave and hot weather alerts in Philadelphia and the surrounding region.