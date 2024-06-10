Photos show suspects wanted by police for stealing guns from cars in Northwest Philadelphia

Video shows group of men breaking into cars in North Philadelphia to steal guns, police says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are working to identify a group of individuals suspected of breaking into a number of vehicles in Northwest Philadelphia last month.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division released video on Monday of what they say is a group of young men breaking into cars parked near 30th and Clearfield streets between Monday, May 27 and Friday, May 30.

Police said the thefts happened between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., and in all five cases under investigation, guns were stolen out of each car.

Photo released by Philadelphia Police of individuals wanted for stealing guns out of cars Philadelphia Police Department

While police did not specify how many individuals they are trying to identify, PPD said the suspected offenders were driving two different types of black sedans. Police did not provide any information on the make or model of those cars.

Anyone with information on these thefts can submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477 or submit tips anonymously online.