Brotherly love is guiding the Phoenixville High School football team through adversity this season

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- It is Friday, and that means another big week of high school football is upon us. At Phoenixville High School, there's plenty of brotherly love to guide the team through adversity.

If you're looking for romance, look no further than Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

At Phoenixville High School, junior quarterback Ty Romance helped take the Phantoms to a District playoff game last season. Then, in game one this year, the unthinkable. Ty broke his collar bone.

"It's tough to lose a guy like that, he's a leader on the field, he's a leader off the field, great student, just an overall great kid," Anthony Ciarlello, the head coach of Phoenixville, said.

But there is no love lost in Phoenixville --- his back up is younger brother, Talon Romance.

"I think the biggest problem is experience, but to be honest with you Talon seems like he's been playing for three years himself at this point for us," Ciarello said.

"The coaches this year did a very good job this season of putting me in the starters and preparing me for the situation," Talon Romance said.

So with Ty sidelined, Talon now has another coach in his ear.

"It's a lot of football, us going over film together, reads, all that stuff," Talon said.

Phoenixville has set the goal of a winning season -- and with a 4-2 record they can get there. But while the brothers are laser focused on this year --- next year's training camp will make things interesting at their household.

"I guess we'll see how it goes," Talon said. "I mean, we both have different skill sets. It's definitely going to be a competition."

"I think it will definitely be a battle," Ty said.

CBS3's Pat Gallen reported on this story.