Ground stop issued at Philadelphia International Airport due to cloud cover

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Heavy, low cloud cover led to a ground stop being issued for arriving flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday morning, the airport said on social media.

The airport said passengers should check with their airline for the latest information.

A ground stop for arriving flights means planes already in the air will have to circle around until conditions clear, or potentially divert to another airport.

The Federal Aviation Administation says all inbound flights to the city are being held at their origin point until 9:15 a.m. The ground stop may be extended past 9:15 at the FAA's discretion.

As of 9 a.m., 46 flights in and out of PHL were delayed and 10 were canceled, FlightAware's tracker showed.

