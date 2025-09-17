Watch live: How will PHL look for travelers in 2026? Mayor Parker to discuss "State of the Airport"

As Philadelphia looks ahead to the massive influx of travelers coming to events like the World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game and other events in 2026, Philadelphia International Airport will be front and center as travelers fly into the city.

Officials are holding a "State of the Airport" news conference on Wednesday to discuss updates about the progress in the Department of Aviation, which runs the city airports.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will be speaking at the "State of the Airport" press conference around 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

The city says the event will include information about a refreshed brand identity for PHL.

The inaugural event in 2024 fell on the same day J.D. Power's Overall Customer Satisfaction Index was released for airports, in which PHL placed last in the large airport category.

The airport received the same rank in this year's 2025 J.D. Power airport rankings.