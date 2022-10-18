Phillies getting ready to take on San Diego Padres, tickets are pricey

Phillies out in San Diego ready to take on the Padres

Phillies out in San Diego ready to take on the Padres

Phillies out in San Diego ready to take on the Padres

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One more team, that's all that stands between the Phillies and the World Series. Tuesday night, they take on the San Diego Padres out west in the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies and Padres have similar stories. They were the last two teams to make it into the playoffs in the National League and not many people expected either team to make it this far.

But both have thrived as underdogs and now, whoever wins this series will advance to the World Series.

The players have been at Petco Park in San Diego getting ready to take on the Padres in Games 1 and 2.

You can see them stretching, doing some fielding drills, and getting in some batting practice before the series starts.

Phillies star slugger Bryce Harper and manager Rob Thomson spoke to the media about where the team's mindset is entering this national league championship series.

"I think this is gonna be a great series, this is gonna be a lot of fun," Harper said. "I know we are looking forward to it as a team and the opportunity to come in here and hopefully win a game and get home. And, you know, I think we're all excited for that opportunity and looking forward to it."

"Our guys are really loose, really poised, they're owning up to the moment, every moment that comes their way, and I'm proud of them for that," Thomson added.

Games 1 and 2 will be in San Diego before the series shifts back to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4, and game 5 if necessary.

If you're interested in going to a game here in Philadelphia, StubHub experts tell us there are still tickets available but be prepared to pay a pretty penny for them.

Some fans complained about issues buying tickets when they went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. but it seems like those issues have been resolved.

The Phillies will try to steal one of the next two games in San Diego.

The first pitch Tuesday night is shortly after 8 o'clock.

CBS3's Pat Gallen is headed west for the series. He will have the latest from San Diego to get you ready for Games 1 and 2 starting Tuesday night.