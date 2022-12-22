Philly's 18th District treat families for 3rd holiday party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several dozen area families were treated to Christmas a few days early Wednesday night.

"Tonight, we are here to honor and show respect to families that have undergone significant trauma in the last year during the holiday season," 18th District captain Daniel Ginion said.

This is the third straight year the Philadelphia PD's 18th District together with the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation and the West Philadelphia YMCA have thrown this party for families who've dealt with countless hardships and or tragedies throughout the year.

"Some people may be about to lose their homes, people losing parents, to gun violence," 18th District officer Justin Harris said.

The party also allows children and their families to see police officers in a different setting and perhaps in a new light.

"More times than not, somebody calls 911, it's not to let them know they have a good day," Ginion said. "A lot of times a critical incident, or one of the worst days someone is going through. And that's what they may associate the police with."

But we have to acknowledge that for the little kids here, it was a chance to meet Santa, get gifts, play, and just be kids.

CBS Philadelphia: Who gave you these gifts?

"Santa," Paris Freeman said.

This is an example of a room full of happy children living in the moment without being forced to worry about the problems that led them there.

"It's exciting, you can see kids running around playing with toys and excited to see Santa Claus," West Philadelphia YMCA executive director Justin Spencer said. "We're really excited that we can be a part of this community."

And for the officers? The smiles on the kids' faces are what this is really all about.

"That makes it all worth it, during the process, you know there's some hiccups some bumps in the road," 18th District officer Shamssadeen Baukman said. "But this is the part that makes it priceless."