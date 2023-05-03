Philly students participate in Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's National Bike Month and Wednesday marks Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day. The goal is to promote a healthy lifestyle and safety while commuting to school.

It's a national initiative that got its wheels in Philadelphia about four years ago.

The event is spearheaded by Philadelphia's Youth Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Education Program as well as Vision Zero.

Wednesday's ride started on West Mount Airy Avenue and made several stops before ending at Henry Houston School in Mt. Airy.

People who participate in the program say it's beneficial not just for the children but for the community as well.

"It's important to get our students active in the morning. Research shows that when students use active transportation to get to school they show improvement in academic performance, reductions in negative behaviors and improvement in attendance." Safe Routes Philly Coordinator Peter Decarolis said.

"I'm really excited about biking to school, especially with some of my kid's classmates, and parents," said participating parent Jeanette Brugger. "It's a great way to start the day and be active. And it wakes us up a little bit, especially in the hills of Mt. Airy."

Organizers say this is also part of a larger effort to drive down traffic deaths by making sure children are familiar with the road and that drivers are mindful of them also.