LIVE: Philly DA, officials reveal crime org bust in local prison
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will be joined by special investigations unit prosecutors to announce the arrest of several people accused of operating a criminal organization out of a Philadelphia correctional facility. Among the several individuals allegedly involved in the operation at Riverside Correctional Facility is a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, according to the DA's office.
Riverside Correctional Facility is on State Road in Philadelphia.
The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Special Investigations Unit prosecutors will announce the arrest of several individuals, including a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, who are alleged to have operated a criminal organization out of Riverside Correctional Facility (RCF) on State Road.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 3
- Time: 2 p.m.
