LIVE: Philly DA, officials reveal crime org bust in local prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will be joined by special investigations unit prosecutors to announce the arrest of several people accused of operating a criminal organization out of a Philadelphia correctional facility. Among the several individuals allegedly involved in the operation at Riverside Correctional Facility is a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, according to the DA's office.

Riverside Correctional Facility is on State Road in Philadelphia.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

