Watch CBS News
Local News

LIVE: Philly DA, officials reveal crime org bust in local prison

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner will be joined by special investigations unit prosecutors to announce the arrest of several people accused of operating a criminal organization out of a Philadelphia correctional facility. Among the several individuals allegedly involved in the operation at Riverside Correctional Facility is a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, according to the DA's office. 

Riverside Correctional Facility is on State Road in Philadelphia. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Special Investigations Unit prosecutors will announce the arrest of several individuals, including a former Department of Prisons corrections officer, who are alleged to have operated a criminal organization out of Riverside Correctional Facility (RCF) on State Road.
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 3
  • Time: 2 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia. 
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 10:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.