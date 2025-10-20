Philly Pops to make grand return to Kimmel Center this Saturday

The Philly Pops are returning to their roots, performing once again under their familiar name with a concert at the Kimmel Center on Saturday celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett.

For longtime principal trumpet player Matt Gallagher, it's more than a performance — it's a full-circle moment years in the making.

"I've known about the Philly Pops since I was a kid," Gallagher said. "The trumpet player, prior to me becoming principal, I used to see him on TV on July Fourth, playing in the orchestra with Peter Nero. And I used to think, 'Wow, that would be pretty cool to be in that orchestra at some point and playing the trumpet.'"

When he's not performing with the Pops, Gallagher teaches music at several schools in the Pennsbury School District, including Oxford Valley Elementary School in Bucks County. Fresh off the "Some Like It Hot Broadway" tour, the former University of the Arts professor is now helping young students learn their first notes on the trumpet — and sharing his excitement for the upcoming concert with his class.

Gallagher has been with the Pops for 15 years, contributing to their signature brass sound. The ensemble itself faced a turbulent few years, dissolving after the pandemic and performing temporarily under the name The No Name Pops until this past July, when the group returned with a performance on Independence Mall after officially reclaiming its original identity.

This weekend's concert marks the first performance back at the Kimmel Center under the Philly Pops name.

Executive director Matthew Koveal said returning to the venue feels like coming home.

"We perform all over the Greater Philadelphia area, but the Kimmel Center is where people know we perform," Koveal said.

He added that the "Luck Be a Lady" program this weekend will celebrate the legacy of two of America's most iconic vocalists.

"To be able to showcase Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra — two incredible artists of the last century," Koveal said. "There's going to be a lot of trumpet playing, a lot of brass playing."

The program includes a big solo feature from Gallagher on the Vernon Duke and Ira Gershwin standard "I Can't Get Started." As he continues performing at the highest level, Gallagher said he's grateful to pass along that inspiration to the next generation.

"I had many teachers over the years that were just incredible role models," he said. "Being here in Pennsbury, I'm back to my roots where I started my career as a teacher. It's been very rewarding."

The Luck Be a Lady concert is Saturday at 3 p.m.