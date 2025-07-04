Philly POPS make return to performing before Fourth of July in Philadelphia: "We're happy to have them back"

Philly POPS make patriotic return to performing before Fourth of July in Philadelphia

With Independence Hall as the backdrop, the Philly POPS made a patriotic return on the eve of July Fourth.

After dissolving post-pandemic following financial difficulties, this was their first performance as the reborn Philly POPS.

"It's been two years, in which we have been clawing our way back, and we are just so excited to be able to provide music for our city," Matthew Koveal, the executive director of Philly POPS, said.

Many came early to grab the perfect spot. They say this night has become a tradition to help kick off the July Fourth holiday weekend.

"We're happy to have them back and happy that they're the Philly POPS again," Christina Ricco, from Abington, said.

"It's always exciting to celebrate the Fourth of July where they invented Fourth of July," Desiree Wayne, from Philadelphia, said.

Krystn Kuckelman drove in from Glenside with her family, including her daughter Bailey.

"We wouldn't miss it, we have been coming here since my kids were babies," Kuckelman said.

And with the sounds of freedom filling the air — most said the event was just the thing to help them get into the spirit of it all.

"It's a nice time to pause and reflect and be thankful for the democracy that we have and sort of get reinvigorated to continue fighting for that democracy," Jordan Wayne, from Philadelphia, said.