Philly HS returns from virtual learning after racist incident

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

St. Hubert Catholic High School resumes in person classes
St. Hubert Catholic High School resumes in person classes 00:52

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students at Saint Hubert's Catholic High School for Girls will return to class Monday.

The school in Northeast Philadelphia shifted to virtual learning last week after a racist video involving some Saint Hubert's students circulated on social media sparking security concerns.

Parents and community activists protested outside the school last week calling for accountability for the students involved.

The school released a statement this weekend saying that: "The girls involved in the video are no longer members of the Saint Hubert's community." 

They add that there will be extra police around campus Monday, though there are no threats or planned protests.

The school will also have additional counselors on hand, as well as anti-bias workshops for staff.

