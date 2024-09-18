Designers bring couture and creativity to Philly Fashion Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – From haute couture to streetwear, fashionistas can expect to see it all at Philly Fashion Week. The week-long event kicks off Friday evening with a big party.

Now in its 19th year, Philly Fashion Week showcases local and international designers and provides a platform for both emerging and established artists. Since its inception, founders say the event is dedicated to promoting inclusivity and creativity, while pushing the boundaries of what fashion represents.

"It's really a platform of discovery for designers," founder Kevin Parker said. "We really look at the educational side, and make sure the designers can get sales. So, after the runway shows, we have the designers sell in our store - which is Maison Philly Fashion Week - just to help designers from a retail standpoint as well."

CBS News Philadelphia had the chance to preview several collections from local designers as well as designers known around the world.

Prajje Oscar of Project Runway fame showcased two showstopping pieces inspired by flowers, after spending countless hours designing and creating the intricate gowns.

"I lost track of stuff after a while," Oscar said with a laugh, not able to remember how long the dresses took to make. "We do create a lot of couture designs if you watch the show on Project Runway. It's a lot of work, and we incorporate that into it, a lot is made by hand."

Dress design by Prajje Oscar for Philly Fashion Week CBS Philadelphia

Caroline Leary made her designs by hand in Philadelphia for fashion week, her first fashion week ever.

"I am designing for the 30 to 40-year-old woman who wants to stand out in the crowd," Leary describes. "She is someone who is very confident and very good at her a job and ready to stand out at any event she has to go to."

Designs by Caroline Leary for Philly Fashion Week CBS Philadelphia

Designer Christopher Brown said his pieces are made for women who aren't afraid to stand out. "You cannot be a shy woman to wear these," he said of the glittering bronze and black gowns that he paired with hats, gloves and sparkling sunglasses.

Designs by Christopher Brown for Philly Fashion Week CBS Philadelphia

To find a full schedule of shows and get tickets, visit Philly Fashion Week's website.