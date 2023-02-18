Philly Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival in Montgomery County

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) – The Philly Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival is happening Saturday in Oaks.

The event is for people 21 and over. It features unlimited samples of premium wines, whiskeys, craft beers and chocolates.

You do need to purchase a ticket for entry. Ticket prices range from $65 to $90 on Eventbrite.

The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.