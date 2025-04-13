Philadelphia Phillies' offense struggles again, Zack Wheeler allows 4 runs in loss to Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore pitched six shutout innings, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 on Sunday.

Liberatore (1-1) allowed three hits, walked one and matched his season high with seven strikeouts.

Phil Maton, JoJo Romero and Kyle Leahy each pitched a scoreless inning for the Cardinals, who got their second shutout of the season after blanking the Phillies on Friday night.

Zack Wheeler (1-1) allowed four runs and seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts in six innings.

Contreras hit his first homer of the season to left field off Wheeler in the fourth inning to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead. Contreras had not homered in his previous 25 games dating to Aug. 10, 2024.

Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman each doubled down the left field line in the sixth to expand the Cardinals' lead to 4-0.

Walker hit his second home run of the season to left field in the top of the seventh to put St. Louis ahead 7-0.

Key moment

Philadelphia had runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the second after Edmundo Sosa hit a one-out single and advanced to second on St. Louis' failed attempt to throw out J.T. Realmuto at third. Liberatore then struck out Brandon Marsh and induced a weak groundout from Johan Rojas to escape the jam.

Key stat

St. Louis won its first series against Philadelphia since June 20-22, 2017. The Cardinals had gone 0-9-3 in their last 12 series against the Phillies.

Up next

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (1-0, 0.00 ERA) faces San Francisco Giants RHP Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.60 ERA) to open a seven-game homestand Monday night.

Cardinals: Host Houston on Monday night when RHP Sonny Gray (2-0, 4.50 ERA) will oppose Astros LHP Framber Valdez (1-1, 2.50 ERA) to open a three-game series.