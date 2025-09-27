Phillies SS Trea Turner to return for regular-season finale, manager Rob Thomson says

After missing most of September, Phillies shortstop Trea Turner will return to the lineup for Sunday's regular-season finale, manager Rob Thomson said.

Following Saturday night's loss to the Minnesota Twins, Thomson confirmed Turner will play in Sunday's game and confirmed he will start at shortstop.

"Now, don't be shocked if he comes out early," Thomson said.

When asked what led to Turner rejoining the lineup Sunday, Thomson said he's been wanting to play and that the trainers deemed him healthy.

Turner has been sidelined since Sept. 7 after sustaining a Grade 1 right hamstring strain during a loss to the Miami Marlins. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day.

Since then, the Phillies have clinched the National League East title and secured a first-round bye in the postseason. He'll return to a team that is virtually locked into the No. 2 seed heading into October.

Turner, 32, posted a .305 batting average for the 2025 season with 15 home runs and 69 RBIs before his injury.

Turner's return provides a timely boost as the Phillies prepare for the National League Division Series, which begins Oct. 4.