Watch CBS News
Sports

Ex-Phillies prospect Mick Abel shuts down former team as Minnesota Twins blank Phillies 5-0

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Mick Abel struck out nine in six scoreless innings in his first start against his former team and the Minnesota Twins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 on Saturday night, clinching home-field advantage for the Milwaukee Brewers throughout the postseason.

Byron Buxton, James Outman and Ryan Fitzgerald homered for the Twins.

Abel (3-4) allowed three hits and one walk. The 2020 Phillies first-round draft pick was traded to Minnesota at the deadline in July as part of a package for closer Jhoan Duran.

Buxton led off with a solo homer against Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez. It was Buxton's 20th career leadoff home run and 11th this season, tying a franchise record set by Jacque Jones in 2002.

Outman also homered off Suárez while Fitzgerald had a solo shot off reliever Max Lazar. Ryan Jeffers added an RBI double for Minnesota.

Suárez (12-8) allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The loss locked the Phillies into the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. They could still finish tied for the best record in baseball with Milwaukee, but the Brewers have the tiebreaker.

Key moment

Jeffers hit a 106 mph line drive that hit Suárez on the inside of his left thigh. Suárez was doubled over in pain after trying to throw out Jeffers at first. After a moment, he got to his feet but was removed from the game. The team said Suárez had a contusion and would be evaluated further.

Key stat

Abel made his major league debut as a member of the Phillies on May 18. In that game, he also pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine, outdueling Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes in a 1-0 win.

Up next

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (7-4, 4.27 ERA) starts against Philadelphia LHP Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.57) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue