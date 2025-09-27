Ex-Phillies prospect Mick Abel shuts down former team as Minnesota Twins blank Phillies 5-0

Mick Abel struck out nine in six scoreless innings in his first start against his former team and the Minnesota Twins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 on Saturday night, clinching home-field advantage for the Milwaukee Brewers throughout the postseason.

Byron Buxton, James Outman and Ryan Fitzgerald homered for the Twins.

Abel (3-4) allowed three hits and one walk. The 2020 Phillies first-round draft pick was traded to Minnesota at the deadline in July as part of a package for closer Jhoan Duran.

Buxton led off with a solo homer against Philadelphia starter Ranger Suárez. It was Buxton's 20th career leadoff home run and 11th this season, tying a franchise record set by Jacque Jones in 2002.

Outman also homered off Suárez while Fitzgerald had a solo shot off reliever Max Lazar. Ryan Jeffers added an RBI double for Minnesota.

Suárez (12-8) allowed three runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

The loss locked the Phillies into the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. They could still finish tied for the best record in baseball with Milwaukee, but the Brewers have the tiebreaker.

Key moment

Jeffers hit a 106 mph line drive that hit Suárez on the inside of his left thigh. Suárez was doubled over in pain after trying to throw out Jeffers at first. After a moment, he got to his feet but was removed from the game. The team said Suárez had a contusion and would be evaluated further.

Key stat

Abel made his major league debut as a member of the Phillies on May 18. In that game, he also pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine, outdueling Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes in a 1-0 win.

Up next

Twins RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (7-4, 4.27 ERA) starts against Philadelphia LHP Cristopher Sánchez (13-5, 2.57) in the regular-season finale for both teams.