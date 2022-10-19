Phillies suiting up for Game 2 while Phans are still celebrating Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wednesday the Phillies are suiting up for Game 2 of their series against the Padres. They're already off to a strong start after taking home a big win in Game 1 Tuesday.

No rest for the winning.

The Phils are back at it for Game 2 Wednesday afternoon and they should be feeling confident and relaxed after storming into San Diego and taking Game 1.

While the Phillies were taking care of business at Petco Park in San Diego, fans in Philadelphia were celebrating some 2700 miles away.

CBS3 stopped by McGillians Old Ale House in Center City to talk to some very relieved fans after the game.

Not only were they celebrating a big win in Game 1, but many were also vibing to the song Dancing on my own, which has become the celebration song after every big win for the Phillies this postseason.

The Phillies' big bats showed up in a big way.

Bryce Harper broke open the scoring with an opposite-field solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Fightins an early 1-0 lead.

Then, in the top of the sixth, Kyle Schwarber hit a baseball as hard as he ever has.

A 488-foot, upper-decker solo shot for Schwarber and Bryce Harper can't believe it. That would give the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

And that's all the pitching staff would need.

Zack Wheeler was dominant once again, going seven strong with eight strikeouts and no runs allowed.

Jose Alvarado closed the door in the ninth.

Afterward, the players were still in awe of that Schwarber bomb but said the win was a total team effort.

"I thought that was really big by Schwarber hitting that bomb, going up 2-0," Harper said. "And then, Wheels doing what he did, and then Seranthony coming in doing what he did, and Alvarado. they were both lights out, so it was a lot of fun."

Meanwhile in Philly, Phillies fever is in the air and once the game was over the party was on.

"The atmosphere here tonight was amazing," Anna Fleisher, a Phillies fan, said. "We're super excited to be with everyone who's Phillies fans. I'm currently in another city, so being back here is amazing, to have the excitement with everyone, it's great."

"Phenomenal. They just keep winning games that they're not technically supposed to win on paper, but they just keep winning," Alex Salas, another Phillies fan, added.

The Phils will try to keep it going in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon.

Their other ace, Aaron Nola will take the mound with first pitch shortly after 4:30 p.m.