Phillies' starting lineup for MLB Opening Day 2025 features new leadoff hitter

Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
What's the biggest question mark facing the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025?
What's the biggest question mark facing the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025? 21:40

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals are kicking off their regular seasons today at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., as part of MLB Opening Day 2025.

For the Phillies, the roster features many familiar faces despite an early playoff exit in 2024. Still, there is one significant change fans will see as Philadelphia begins its quest for its third World Series in franchise history.

Kyle Schwarber is no longer in the leadoff spot, at least for Game 1. The Phils are batting Trea Turner leadoff and moving Schwarber to a more traditional slugging spot: cleanup.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson is expected to experiment with using multiple lineups depending on pitching matchups, which would be a change from the past. During his time as skipper, Thomson has tended to keep most of his lineups intact.

So, Schwarber might not be leading off today against a left-handed starter, but he's projected to still lead off against righties.

Zack Wheeler will start his second consecutive opening day for the Phillies. Washington sends MacKenzie Gore to the hill.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC10 and NBCSP+ and broadcast on 94 WIP over the radio.

What is the Phillies' Opening Day lineup?

  1. Trea Turner, SS
  2. Bryce Harper, 1B
  3. Alec Bohm, 3B
  4. Kyle Schwarber, DH
  5. J.T. Realmuto, C
  6. Max Kepler, LF
  7. Nick Castellanos, RF
  8. Bryson Stott, 2B
  9. Brandon Marsh, CF
