Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

Phillies come home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

Phillies come home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

Phillies come home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.

If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.

The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.

The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.

Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.

Juan Soto can't see it in the sun --

Nick Castellanos would score as part of a four-run inning for the Phils.

They're up 4-0 early and looking good.

After the padres hit a couple solo home runs off Aaron Nola, they would get to him again in the fifth inning.

Juan Soto doubles to deep right and, just like that, we've got a tie ball game.

A few batters later, the bases are loaded for Brandon Drury.

The bloop single to center scores two more runs and the Padres would not look back.

They would go on to win it 8-5.

The series is now tied 1 game apiece and the Fightins are happy to be heading home to the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park.

Since it was an afternoon game, Phillies fans arrived early at the bar to tune in.

CBS3 caught up with a few of them at Philladium in South Philly who admitted they were disappointed with the loss but say it hasn't shaken their confidence in this team.

The Phillies are heading back home for three games in a row at Citizens Bank Park starting Friday night.

If they win all three, they win the series and advance to the World Series.

If they lose any of them, the series would end up going back to San Diego for Game 6 and Game 7, if necessary.