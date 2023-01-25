Phillies regular season ticket sales starts Thursday at 10 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's always great to be a Philadelphia sports fan, but the 2022-2023 sports season has been especially sweet. And just when you think one sports season is ending, another one pops up ready to rumble with regular season ticket sales!

The Phillies announced Wednesday that single-game tickets for their upcoming 2023 season at Citizens Bank Park will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:00 a.m. The Phillies have provided fans with a sneak peek of what their Opening Weekend lineup looks like this season.

Opening Weekend at Citizens Bank Park is set for April 6, 8 and 9 beginning with the Phillies taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

But wait they're not done yet. Thursday, Apr. 6 the Phillies will be hosting a 2022 National League Champions Pennant for all fans. On deck, we have the McDonald's Opening Night celebration where fans ages 15 and over can receive a National League Champions t-shirt on Saturday, Apr. 8. And in the hole, for Sunday, Apr. 6 the team is offering an on-field experience with their 2022 National League Champions Ring Ceremony.

All tickets will be available via mobile delivery and accessed through the MLB Ballpark app.

