Phillies hold end-of-season press conferences | Watch here

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson will hold their end-of-season press conferences Thursday just days after their season came to a "horribly disappointing" end.

The Phillies' leadership group spoke at 4 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Shortly before the press conferences, the Phillies said bullpen coach Dave Lundquist and assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli will not return next season. The rest of the coaching staff will be back in 2024.

The Phillies announced today that bullpen coach Dave Lundquist and assistant hitting coach Jason Camilli will not return to the major league staff for the 2024 season. The remainder of the major league coaching staff will return for next season. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 26, 2023

Lundquist had been with the team since 2019, first as the assistant pitching coach in 2019 and the bullpen coach since 2021.

Camilli joined the Phillies as the assistant hitting coach before the 2022 season.

Philadelphia's magic ran out in the NL Championship Series. The Phils departed the city with a 2-0 series lead after Game 2 and eventually lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games.

Now, rather than seeking to secure the two wins they fell short of in 2022, the Phillies enter a winter with several questions.

What will the 2024 Phillies team look like?

Will starting pitcher Aaron Nola, their longest-tenured player and pending free agent, return? If Nola does leave in free agency, how will the Phillies replace his 200-plus innings per year?

Is there room for Rhys Hoskins, the Phillies' second-longest tenured player, to come back? Hoskins is also a pending free agent and missed the 2023 season after he tore his left ACL during spring training.

Where will Bryce Harper play next season: first base or right field -- or maybe even left field?

What will the front office do with the potential logjam in the outfield? If Hoskins returns and Harper goes back to the outfield, do they platoon Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh in center field? Would Harper return to right field or move to left field since Nick Castellanos has developed into a passable right fielder?

Will this be another winter of Phillies managing partner John Middleton spending big, or does the organization pull back the reins a bit?

Phillies fans might glean some insights about what's to come this winter Thursday afternoon.