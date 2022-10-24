Phillies fans try to get a hand on some NLCS gear

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – CBS3 was out in Willow Grove, where fans flock to the Dick's Sporting Goods store. They're expected to clear out the shelves snatching up what's left of the team's gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods usually opens up at 9 a.m. but their doors were open for fans at 7 Monday morning.

The store was ready for these fans and fans didn't waste any time buying up some NLCS gear.

They already had two tables filled with World Series T-shirts, pennants and cups.

But the new merch didn't last long. Some fans say they couldn't find their sizes or the exact style they were looking for, but many were just excited to get their hands on something to commemorate the big win.

"My mom got it last night," Anthony Ditri, a Phillies fan, said, "but they didn't have anything in my size. So I came this morning and they had it."

"I got a pennant of course," Gloria Markward-Owens, another Phillies fan, said. "And I got one hat and I got a pile of T-shirts for different people. For myself, my husband, my boss and her family. I just can't believe it."

CBS3 went into the store to check it out and after the first 30 minutes, a good portion of the gear was already sold. An employee had to come and restock with some more T-shirts because that is how fast everything is selling.