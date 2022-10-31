Philly is getting ready for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia is getting ready for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia is getting ready for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia is getting ready for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are chasing a World Series title and hoping to do it in front of a home crowd. The series is tied and fans are awaiting Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.

We are called the Fightin' Phils for a reason and Monday, as we head into Game 3, fans say we need the home-field advantage to come out with a win.

Philadelphia sports fans are repping all the teams. CBS3 met some Philadelphia sports fans on Sunday who told us why they chose to do so.

"It is a very popular trend right now," Rya Murphy, a sports fan, said. "When both teams are doing so well, you have to represent both. Not what we wanted to see out of Wheeler, but it is a team that's, time and time again, come back from a loss, and proven themselves, you know? We split the series away and now we're coming home."

"I don't think they're ready. I think you know the home-field advantage at Citizens Bank Park has been real. In the post-season, I think, we will, you know, ride them hard," Chris Fuji Moto, another Philadelphia sports fan, said.

The Phan shop at Citizens Bank Park has everything a Phillies fan needs.

There are plenty of activities scheduled for today to get you going for the game on Monday.

Also, the Phillies bus will tour again with several stops around the city.

If you are heading to Citizens Bank Park, check out the traffic and know that SEPTA is offering free rides home from the game.

There is one word to describe Phillies fans, and that is "passionate."

All we can say is, "Astros, welcome to Philadelphia."