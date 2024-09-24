Fans rush to buy postseason merch after Phillies clinch 1st NL East title in 13 years

After clinching the NL East crown for the first time in 13 years, Phillies fans flooded the New Era Team Store at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday and rifled through racks to get their hands on new merchandise.

"We went to the Gloucester Township outlets and then we went to Dick's and everybody is already sold out so we crossed the bridge to come here," said Leslie DeLuca, who lives in Gloucester Township.

DeLuca and Alesia Vasta were among the steady stream of customers who spent part of Tuesday still celebrating and scooping up Phillies gear. Vasta sported a T-shirt from when the Phils won the division in 2011.

"My husband was a big Phillies fan. We had season tickets, but he died last year, so I'm doing this for him," Vasta said.

From hats to hoodies to the most popular item that was selling fast, a red T-shirt that says, "We Own The East." Many fans are now primed and ready for Red October.

"Everybody sees the players get those on the field, so it really gives them a good connection to have those pieces for themselves, so these are always extremely popular," Kristin Zeller, director of retail marketing, said.

"I wanted to be able to wear it proudly. I'm happy about it. It looks good together," said Larry Patrick, showing off a new hat and T-shirt he bought at the store.

The Phillies know how to party, but Monday night's celebration appeared to mean more. The players sprayed champagne and beer in the locker room after winning the NL East, but the message was loud and clear: their main mission was to win the World Series.

"We're looking for more, this isn't the end," said Thomas Salamone, holding a sign that said, "NL East Champs. Now let's get more!"

"Oh yeah, definitely that's what we're all hoping for, that we're going to win the World Series. They're going to go all the way this year. This is the year all the way," Vasta said.