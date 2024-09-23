Aaron Nola delivers for Philadelphia Phillies in NL East clinching win: "He's a big game pitcher"

Philadelphia Phillies fans react to team clinching NL East for first time since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The moment is never too big for Aaron Nola.

If the Phillies need to clinch anything, there seems to be one pitcher on this team who cherishes the opportunity to seal the deal. Even when there is something on the line, you wouldn't know it by his demeanor.

Just another day at the office. That's vintage Nola.

"I just treat it like another game," said a soaking wet Nola, as he was drenched with beer from celebrating the Phillies' first division title in 13 years after a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night. "All I try to do is give up no runs and go deep in the game like I try to do every time.

"I honestly don't try to execute anything crazy. I just try to treat this like another game."

Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. Getty Images

When the Phillies needed to wrap up the National League East, there was Nola to answer the call. In his latest superb outing in a clinching game, Nola threw six-plus innings and gave up just two runs while striking out seven and walking two.

In the last seven games Nola could clinch either a postseason berth, division title, or postseason series -- Nola is 4-1 with a 1.62 ERA with 46 strikeouts to seven walks in 44.1 innings pitched.

The moment isn't too big for Nola. Not in the slightest.

"He's a big game pitcher," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He steps up when the lights are brightest.

"I know everyone is talking about the game two pitcher because [Cristopher] Sanchez pitches so well at home. That's a conversation to have, but Nola is a big game guy."

Monday's clincher was just the latest bounce-back outing for Nola. After giving up 10 earned runs combined in consecutive starts, Nola has responded with back-to-back appearances of six-plus innings while allowing two earned runs or fewer.

The #Phillies are the 2024 National League East champions!



First division title since 2011. 12th division title in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/fL204Y7IwX — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 24, 2024

When the Phillies needed Nola to get right, he answered the call. Now the Phillies have the NL East locked up thanks to Nola, with a magic number of two before to clinch a first-round bye. That's what the Phillies are playing for, and one they admitted they need.

"I think the bye is gonna help a lot of our team," Bryce Harper said. "I think a lot of our guys are kinda grinding through a lot of stuff. Kinda hitting that reset and hitting that pause for a minute."

The cool, calm and collected Nola smiled when the prospect of the bye came to mind.

"I feel like we have some injuries, especially after the All-Star break," Nola said. "It will be good to get some guys some rest."

That's up to Nola's teammates to take care of business in the coming days. Nola did his job to put his team in position to make a World Series run easier, which is all the Phillies can ask for.

"We need to get the bye," Thomson said. "That's really important to us. Having home-field advantage is going to help us quite a bit."