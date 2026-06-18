Phillies send Tanner Banks to minors in series of roster moves, Adolis García to undergo season-ending surgery

One day after optioning struggling rookie Andrew Painter to Triple-A, the Phillies are sending down another floundering pitcher.

Philadelphia on Thursday optioned left-handed reliever Tanner Banks to Lehigh Valley in a series of roster moves ahead of a three-game series with the New York Mets.

The Phillies recalled Seth Johnson and selected Bryse Wilson's contract, both right-handed pitchers from the IronPigs. Both Johnson and Wilson are expected to be available Thursday night.

The Phils also announced Adolis García's season is officially over now that the right fielder is scheduled to undergo right latissimus dorsi repair surgery. The club said García's recovery timeline is about six to eight months.

In another move, the Phillies signed veteran lefty Kolby Allard to a minor-league contract. Allard, a former Phillie, will report to Triple-A.

Banks, who the Phillies acquired from the White Sox in July 2024, hasn't been able to replicate the success he had last season.

In 26 appearances this season, the 34-year-old Banks allowed 18 earned runs and 27 2/3 innings. He allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits and two home runs in the Phillies' 12-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Last season, Banks posted a 3.07 ERA in 69 games and was especially dominant against left-handed batters. Lefties hit .175 with a .456 OPS against him in 2025. This season, left-handed hitters are batting .347 with a .969 OPS off him.

Johnson returns to the Phillies for his third call-up of the season. The 27-year-old struck out three batters in two scoreless innings on April 19 and 20 in his last call-up. He allowed five runs (three earned) in 1 2/3 innings on April 13.

A former starting pitcher, Johnson converted to a full-time reliever last season. He comes up again after posting strong numbers with the IronPigs this season. He has 40 strikeouts and allowed just four earned runs across 27 innings and held opposing hitters to a .172 average this season. His ERA and WHIP (1.00) rank sixth among International League pitchers with at least 25 innings pitched.

Wilson signed with the Phillies as a minor league free agent. The 27-year-old reportedly triggered an upward mobility clause, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

The righty comes up to the majors riding a 13-inning scoreless streak across three starts dating back to May 28, but he has a 6.29 ERA in 54 1/3 innings.

Wilson has 163 career appearances in the majors, including 57 starts, with the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and White Sox.

He could be a candidate to take Painter's spot in the rotation, but at a minimum will provide interim manager Don Mattingly some length in the bullpen for the short term.