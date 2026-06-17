Philadelphia Phillies send Andrew Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after another rough start

The Philadelphia Phillies sent Andrew Painter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday after he struggled again in a start against the Miami Marlins.

Painter, who was Philadelphia's top pitching prospect, had his ERA jump to 7.06 in the 12-4 loss. He allowed six earned runs and gave up two home runs. It marked the third straight start that Painter has allowed at least five earned runs.

The Phillies say a corresponding move will be made Thursday to fill his spot on the 26-man roster.

Painter made his MLB debut earlier this season after a "long road" following Tommy John surgery in 2023.

In his debut, Painter went 5 and 1/3 innings and struck out eight batters in a win over the Washington Nationals in March, but it's been a rocky first season.

Painter, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was considered one of the top arms in baseball and rose through Philadelphia's farm system before his 2023 elbow injury.

In 2023, Painter emerged as the top candidate to win the Phillies' fifth starter job before his 20th birthday. Instead, the injury set him back two seasons, and he didn't make his MLB debut until 2026.



Painter also struggled in the minors last season when he went 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA, but the team wasn't concerned about his record.



It's remains unclear who will be Philadelphia's fifth starter after sending Painter to the minors.