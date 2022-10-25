Phillies merchandise flying off shelves in store, online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies merchandise continues to fly off the shelves now that the team is headed to the World Series. Josh Steinberg is the store manager at Michell and Ness in Center City, which specializes in retro sports gear.

"Ever since the team has gone on the run, it's just been picking up like crazy. So jerseys, like I said. Satin jackets, we can't keep the Phillies gear in stock, so it's very exciting," Steinberg said.

That satin jacket he's talking about is a blue and one of the most popular items in the store.

Customer Madison Woods is drawn to a bicolor rain jacket.

"I was originally here to get an anniversary gift for my boyfriend because he said quote, 'the gear here is sick.' And now that I'm walking around the store, I think I'm going to get something for myself too," Woods said.

It's not just brick-and-mortar stores.

Online stores selling unique Phillies merchandise are also seeing an uptick in business.

Ryan Cassidy is the owner of Philly Goat, which is selling a hoodie that says "The Bryce is Right," in honor of MVP Bryce Haper.

"We have shirts and hats that are kind of capitalizing, seizing on the moment right now with the whole 'Dancing on My Own' victory song that we have going," Cassidy said.

Other popular items include a "Ring the Bell" hoodie and "High Hopes" T-shirt with a Liberty Bell silhouette.

"We like to say that wearing one of our shirts, because they're so comfortable because they're so steeped in Philly culture, feels like getting a hug from Mike Schmidt's mustache," Cassidy said.

On another website, a "Grease the Poles" hoodie is for sale, after police took an unconventional step to deter excited fans from climbing traffic lights.