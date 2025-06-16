Philadelphia Phillies, Lancaster-based company surprise family with backyard makeover after losing father

The Phillies and a Lancaster County-based company partnered to surprise a Malvern family with a backyard makeover following a family loss in 2023.

Ray, Sammy and Gio Almada lost their father two years ago. This week, they were gifted a backyard transformation — complete with a Phillies-themed swing set, Adirondack chairs, a wiffle ball field and new landscaping.

The project was spearheaded by King's Swings, a family-owned business known for building custom outdoor play sets.

"We're always trying to provide the ultimate backyard experience where families can gather and make memories with their children," said Elmer King, the company's owner.

King, a father of five himself, said this build held special meaning.

"They've been through a lot, so we're happy to help," he said. "I'm sure yesterday was a rough day with Father's Day, but hopefully today can be a better day."

Ray, Sammy, and Gio Almada lost their father two years ago. The Phillies and a Lancaster County-based company partnered to surprise a Malvern family with a backyard makeover on Monday.

The Phillies joined the effort, sending staff and volunteers to help bring the surprise to life. Among them was Phillies ball girl Allyson Meakim, who shared a glimpse of the setup before the reveal.

"We're setting up a wiffle ball field for the surprise … there's home plate," she said.

The final touches included flowers, planted by Phillies Ballpark Operations Manager Ed Speer.

"As much as we can try to make them feel the love that their father had for them," Speer said.

When the boys finally saw their new backyard, they were stunned.

"I bet I can go higher than you!" 9-year-old Gio Almada shouted to the Phillie Phanatic as he got on the swing set.

When asked what his backyard looks like now, Gio Almada didn't hesitate.

"A baseball stadium/fun park! I love playing on the swings," he said. "So now that there's swings in my backyard, I'll be here every day."

For their mother, Diane Almada, watching her sons light up offered a glimmer of hope in the midst of grief.

"There's still hope for the kids to have happiness, of course," she said.

As for King, who's built swing sets for more than a decade, this one stood out.

"It's so rewarding to see it all come together," he said. "It's been gold."