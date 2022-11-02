Bryce Harper jerseys selling fast at Phillies team store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Phillies just two games away from a potential World Series victory against the Houston Astros, fans are getting excited — and they're buying Phillies gear fast. Fans showed up in droves at the New Era Team Store in Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday to get their hands on anything marking these moments.

Fans said they had to stop inside the store because they want to not only support the team, but they want to have something to remember this historic playoff run.

"I am feeling great, last night was crazy," said P.J. Randall of South Philly, showing off his Bryce Harper jersey. "Let me tell you something, if Nola comes out dealing tonight, we are winning it Thursday. We are going to clinch it in Philadelphia, mark my words."

Customers at the store are buying jerseys more than anything else, and Harper jerseys are the most popular. Harper kicked off the scoring in Game 3 Tuesday with a two-run home run.

Hooded sweatshirts and fitted hats with the Phillies logo are also flying off the shelves.

Fans are feeling confident out and they're hoping the Phillies can seal the deal here at home.

Joe Steinhardt, of West Philly, bought World Series jackets for his wife and for himself. Depending on the weather, they might put those jackets on when they attend Game 4 Wednesday night.

"I think we're going to see a win, I'm thinking 10-0," said Steinhardt, sporting a gold chain. "And I think the Eagles are going to win tomorrow."

The team store closes at 4 p.m., with another Phillies Block Party underway at 4:30 p.m. with a Ferris wheel, face painting and other fun for kids and adults. Ballpark gates open at 5:03 p.m.