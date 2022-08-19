Watch CBS News
Local News

Phillies to host "I Love the 90s" concert after Friday's game against the Mets

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies host "I Love the 90s" concert after Friday's Game Against the Mets
Phillies host "I Love the 90s" concert after Friday's Game Against the Mets 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies are getting ready for a big series against the New York Mets on Friday night. And after the game, hopefully, a Phillies win, fans will enjoy a blast from the past.

Some of the 90's biggest stars will hit the stage for the "I Love the 90s Postgame Concert."

Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Philly's own DJ Jazzy Jeff will be some of the performers. 

Your game ticket will get you into the concert. 

Game time is 7:05 p.m.  

Click here for more information. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.