Phillies to host "I Love the 90s" concert after Friday's game against the Mets

Phillies host "I Love the 90s" concert after Friday's Game Against the Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Phillies are getting ready for a big series against the New York Mets on Friday night. And after the game, hopefully, a Phillies win, fans will enjoy a blast from the past.

Some of the 90's biggest stars will hit the stage for the "I Love the 90s Postgame Concert."

Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Philly's own DJ Jazzy Jeff will be some of the performers.

Your game ticket will get you into the concert.

Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Click here for more information.

