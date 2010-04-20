Phillies Happ to Miss Next Start

Philadelphia, PA (Sports Network) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ will miss his next start with an elbow issue, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said Monday in a statement.

"J.A. Happ experienced soreness in his left elbow after his last start," said Amaro in the statement. "He was seen by Dr. Michael Ciccotti and had an MRI. The MRI revealed a very mild flexor pronator muscle strain. J.A. has been progressing and improving since then, but we will take a conservative approach and skip his next start. He is scheduled for a bullpen session on Thursday."

The left-hander last pitched Thursday in a 7-5 loss to Washington, in which he did not get a decision. In that one, Happ allowed an unearned run on three hits and six walks in 5 1/3 innings, and did not record a strikeout.

For the season, Happ is 1-0 and has yet to allow an earned run in 10 1/3 innings over two starts.

04/19 15:36:41 ET