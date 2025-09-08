Giant baseball glove made of credit cards pops up at Citizens Bank Park for Phillies-Mets series

Ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies–New York Mets series, fans walking into Citizens Bank Park were greeted with something they've never seen before: a towering baseball glove sculpture made entirely of credit cards.

The one-of-a-kind pop-up was created by Guinness World Record–holding card stacker and sculpture artist Bryan Berg. The interactive piece is on display inside the new Citizens Credit Card Suite in the Left Field Plaza for fans to check out through Thursday's finale against the Mets.

Berg, who's been stacking cards since childhood, said the project took him and a team more than a month to build. While he won't reveal exactly how many cards went into the giant glove, he did share part of the inspiration came from his grandfather, who used to build card houses between games of cards when Berg was growing up.

As part of the unveiling, Berg showed off his skills by teaching kids from the Phillies Nike Jr. RBI program how to stack cards.

The event also carried a deeper purpose. Citizens donated $2,500 to the Phillies Nike Jr. RBI program, reinforcing its commitment to youth development and community engagement.

Dan Fitzpatrick, the president of Citizens Mid-Atlantic Region, said the gift is about more than baseball; it's about opportunity.

"It's about young people getting involved in baseball in the inner city," Fitzpatrick said. "We've been a longtime supporter of that."

For families like Angel Figueroa's, the program has been a lifeline. His son, Angel Jr., has grown up with the league.

"This is his first love," Figueroa said. "We've been doing this since he could hold a baseball bat."

Other parents echoed the impact. Nikita Watson said her son Taj found both passion and purpose through RBI.

"It means everything to him. He loves baseball," she said. "He's staying active, and I get to see him succeed, develop skills."

For Berg, the sculpture isn't just about the wow factor; it's about sparking creativity.

"For me. it's always about doing what you love," he said. "When people see something kind of weird or quirky, maybe they'll think about their own life and the things they like to do."

Fans can see the giant glove sculpture at Citizens Bank Park through the Phillies–Mets series, making it a unique photo-op and a celebration of both art and community.