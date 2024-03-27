Rain postpones Philadelphia Phillies - Atlanta Braves 2024 Opening Day game

Could rain cause the Phillies' 2024 Opening Day game to be postponed or delayed?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Opening Day will have to wait one more day in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday postponed Thursday's home opener against the Atlanta Braves until Friday because of inclement weather.

Philadelphia and Atlanta will instead open the 2024 season at 3:05 p.m. Friday. Gates will open at 12:35 p.m. and on-field festivities will begin around 2:20 p.m.

"Due to the anticipated rain on Thursday, we have elected to move our home opener with the Braves to Friday," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a statement. "This decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball and various weather services. The open date on Friday gives us the ability to reschedule the game."

Fans already with tickets for Opening Day will be able to use them for Friday. According to the Phillies' ticket policy, "If the postponed/suspended game is rescheduled to an open date or as part of a split (day-night) doubleheader, the original ticket will be valid for entry to the rescheduled game only. No part of the purchase price will be refunded if the Holder fails to use the ticket on the rescheduled game date."

Fans still itching for their baseball fix can watch CBS Philadelphia's special, "First Pitch," previewing the 2024 team and featuring an exclusive interview with former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel.

The weather forecast for Friday looks a lot better for baseball. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 50s with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon - the only issue would be breezy conditions. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast at around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Philadelphia will send Zack Wheeler to the mound against Atlanta ace Spencer Strider.

Citizens Bank Park has a new bag policy for 2024, as well as plenty of new giveaways, stadium upgrades and concessions to celebrate its 20th anniversary.